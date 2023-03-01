Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Dream Unlimited Stock Performance

Shares of Dream Unlimited stock traded down C$0.50 on Wednesday, reaching C$26.17. The stock had a trading volume of 27,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,962. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.32. Dream Unlimited has a fifty-two week low of C$22.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.71. The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.