DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET) Short Interest Down 92.3% in February

DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DUET Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DUET Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in DUET Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in DUET Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in DUET Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DUET Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $989,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUET Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DUET remained flat at $10.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. DUET Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

About DUET Acquisition

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

