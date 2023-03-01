Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $103.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.88 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Duolingo updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

DUOL stock traded up $17.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.91 and a beta of 0.09. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $113.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.12.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DUOL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.56.

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 844 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $79,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,198 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,614,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $755,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 208,082 shares of company stock worth $15,005,337 and have sold 35,393 shares worth $2,964,931. Company insiders own 22.12% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Duolingo by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 56,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,201,000. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $777,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

