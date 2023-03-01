Duolingo’s (DUOL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $115.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.56.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Duolingo stock traded up $17.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.71. 1,061,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.91 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $103.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duolingo will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 31,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.75 per share, with a total value of $2,293,807.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,393,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,872,978.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 31,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.75 per share, with a total value of $2,293,807.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,393,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,872,978.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $79,336.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,198 shares in the company, valued at $12,614,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 208,082 shares of company stock valued at $15,005,337 and have sold 35,393 shares valued at $2,964,931. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 56,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,201,000. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $777,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

