dYdX Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $454.97 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last seven days, dYdX has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One dYdX token can now be purchased for $2.91 or 0.00012578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dYdX has a total market capitalization of $454.97 million and $200.99 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dYdX Profile

dYdX’s launch date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.

A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”

dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

Buying and Selling dYdX

