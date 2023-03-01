EAC Price Down 26.9% This Week (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. EAC has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and $4,821.97 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EAC has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.24 or 0.00410428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014189 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000818 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017354 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, "EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00873178 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,878.95 traded over the last 24 hours."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

