Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Ealixir Stock Performance
Ealixir stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.27. 1,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58. Ealixir has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $14.00.
About Ealixir
