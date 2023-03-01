Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Ealixir Stock Performance

Ealixir stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.27. 1,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58. Ealixir has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $14.00.

Get Ealixir alerts:

About Ealixir

(Get Rating)

Read More

EALIXIR Inc operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; and Ealixir Story that assists client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web.

Receive News & Ratings for Ealixir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ealixir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.