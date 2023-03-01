Eaton Co. plc (ETN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.86 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.

Eaton has increased its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Eaton has a payout ratio of 38.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eaton to earn $9.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

Eaton Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $174.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.97. Eaton has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $176.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,639 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 274,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

