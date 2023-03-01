Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 69,258 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 10.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 765,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 72,943 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 14.6% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 92,509 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 38,168 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 16.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 546,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 75,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 13.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 48,739 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. 12,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,045. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $12.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

