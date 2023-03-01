Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) versus Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Critical Comparison

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) N/A -20.15% -17.38% Brookfield Renewable Partners 2.93% 0.60% 0.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and Brookfield Renewable Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 3 7 0 2.70

Risk and Volatility

Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus target price of $40.20, indicating a potential upside of 54.32%. Given Brookfield Renewable Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Renewable Partners is more favorable than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ).

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.4% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) $30,000.00 629.00 -$2.35 million ($0.44) -7.73 Brookfield Renewable Partners $4.71 billion 1.52 -$295.00 million ($0.60) -43.42

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brookfield Renewable Partners. Brookfield Renewable Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brookfield Renewable Partners beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 327.7 megawatts. It has operations in Sweden, Israel, Portugal, China, Gibraltar, Australia, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as EWPG Holding AB (publ) and changed its name to Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in June 2021. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass. The company was founded on June 27, 2011 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.