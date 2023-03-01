Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,884,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 2,162,446 shares.The stock last traded at $11.19 and had previously closed at $11.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EC. UBS Group lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. HSBC lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $12.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.47.

Ecopetrol Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 97,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 59,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,381,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,411 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at $7,158,000. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

