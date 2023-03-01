Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR) Insider Kevin Flynn Sells 9,041 Shares

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Rating) insider Kevin Flynn sold 9,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.62), for a total value of £12,114.94 ($14,619.21).

Ecora Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

ECOR stock opened at GBX 137.61 ($1.66) on Wednesday. Ecora Resources PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 133 ($1.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 165.45 ($2.00). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 145.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 151.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of £354.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Ecora Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Ecora Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 1,458.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Ecora Resources

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Ecora Resources from GBX 330 ($3.98) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Anglo Pacific Group plc and changed its name to Ecora Resources PLC in October 2022.

