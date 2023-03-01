EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reaffirms Buy Rating for TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 144.96% from the company’s previous close.

TETRA Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTI traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,687,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87. The stock has a market cap of $446.31 million, a PE ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 2.56. TETRA Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.82.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of TETRA Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 12.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in TETRA Technologies by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.