Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Eiffage from €116.00 ($123.40) to €110.00 ($117.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Eiffage Trading Down 0.1 %

EFGSY traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.17. The company had a trading volume of 826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751. Eiffage has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $22.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.96.

Eiffage Company Profile

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

