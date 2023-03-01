Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the January 31st total of 214,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days.
Electricité de France Stock Performance
Shares of ECIFF remained flat at $12.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13. Electricité de France has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $13.00.
About Electricité de France
