Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the January 31st total of 214,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Electricité de France Stock Performance

Shares of ECIFF remained flat at $12.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13. Electricité de France has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

About Electricité de France

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

