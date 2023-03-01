ELIS Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last week, ELIS has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $27.14 million and approximately $947.42 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000578 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00031220 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00041839 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00022584 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00219553 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,488.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.12562558 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $896.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars.

