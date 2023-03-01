EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,000 shares, an increase of 63.9% from the January 31st total of 228,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of EMCORE

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMKR. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 36.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EMCORE in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCORE during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCORE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 301,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.94. EMCORE has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $55.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMCORE ( NASDAQ:EMKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $25.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 25.46% and a negative net margin of 35.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded EMCORE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

