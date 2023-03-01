Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,058,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,999 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.52% of Emerson Electric worth $223,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank OZK raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 20,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 17,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. Citigroup reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

EMR stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.87. 1,643,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,710,234. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

