Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,366,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 298,771 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.49% of Emerson Electric worth $2,809,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 82.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Argus downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE EMR traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $83.32. 1,046,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,696,420. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

