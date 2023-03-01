ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 123.7% from the January 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ENGGY traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.77. 23,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,177. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.2584 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 7.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($17.02) to €13.00 ($13.83) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €19.00 ($20.21) to €17.00 ($18.09) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ENAGAS S A/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

