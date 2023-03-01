ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 123.7% from the January 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ENGGY traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.77. 23,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,177. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $11.85.
ENAGAS S A/ADR Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.2584 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 7.05%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile
Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ENAGAS S A/ADR (ENGGY)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.