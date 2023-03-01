Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Stock Holdings Boosted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 67.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 452.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EHC. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $1,087,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EHC opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.77 and its 200-day moving average is $55.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

