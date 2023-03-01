Energi (NRG) Market Capitalization Tops $12.00 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $12.00 million and approximately $164,009.85 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00074025 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00053192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00009611 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00025031 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 62,079,636 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

