Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Short Interest Down 81.8% in February

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the January 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Enertopia Stock Performance
Shares of ENRT stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 64,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,275. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. Enertopia has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.06.
Enertopia Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enertopia (ENRT)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Enertopia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enertopia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.