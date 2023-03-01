Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Short Interest Down 81.8% in February

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the January 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Enertopia Stock Performance

Shares of ENRT stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 64,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,275. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. Enertopia has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.06.

Get Enertopia alerts:

Enertopia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Enertopia Corp. is an exploration and development company. It engages in the acquisition of natural resource properties. The firm produces battery-grade lithium carbonate from brines or the creation of a synthetic brine from the firm’s lithium project. Its projects include 160 Acres of Placer and Lode Claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Enertopia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enertopia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.