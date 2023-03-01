Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $9.31 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 556.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,429 shares during the period. Centene comprises approximately 0.6% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $9,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Centene by 3.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,881,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Centene by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 480,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James E. Murray purchased 6,750 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CNC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,417,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.27. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on CNC. Bank of America lowered shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

