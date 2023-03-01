Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $8.88 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 360,852 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,000. Halliburton accounts for approximately 0.6% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 24.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,518,262 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,380,000 after purchasing an additional 298,177 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 348,575 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 237,659 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2,453.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 83,102 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 79,848 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 7.6% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 16,893 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAL. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Halliburton from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Halliburton Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,103,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,019,953. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at $9,846,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at $9,846,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,922 shares of company stock worth $2,200,185. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.