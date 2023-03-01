Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price Down 3%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) was down 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.57 and last traded at $8.59. Approximately 1,381,899 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,922,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.
ENVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enovix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Enovix by 392.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,457 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,819,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,121 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Enovix by 1,985.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,543,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,221 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Enovix by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,831,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enovix in the fourth quarter worth $13,142,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
