Ensemble Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 610,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,773 shares during the quarter. First American Financial comprises approximately 3.2% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ensemble Capital Management LLC owned about 0.59% of First American Financial worth $28,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First American Financial in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter valued at $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Barclays upped their price target on First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens raised First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

FAF traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $55.91. 543,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,024. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average of $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.24. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $69.75.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.10). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.60%.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

