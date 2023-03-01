Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,072,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,764 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.28% of Valero Energy worth $114,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 60.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 123.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.87.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO traded up $7.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.29. 4,992,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,401. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.05 and a 200 day moving average of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $81.26 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The company has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

