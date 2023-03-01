Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,252,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 272,095 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $220,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 14,701,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,607,000 after acquiring an additional 871,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,779,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,430,000 after acquiring an additional 194,468 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,267 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,630,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $234,700,000 after acquiring an additional 242,478 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $25.62. 3,048,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,543,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $707,019. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.