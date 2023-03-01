Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 1,790,559 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,484,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790,559 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $276,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.45.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.59. 5,206,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,464,575. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

