Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,474,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 142,121 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises about 0.8% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.54% of Dominion Energy worth $309,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,074,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,800,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,676 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,960 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,269,000 after purchasing an additional 72,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 22.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,401 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.74. 7,529,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,250,492. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

