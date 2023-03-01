Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,211,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,533,913 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.13% of AT&T worth $141,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 203,165,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,116,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888,097 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,938,000 after acquiring an additional 950,450 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,764 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AT&T by 0.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,747,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,372,000 after buying an additional 178,516 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.66. The company had a trading volume of 23,318,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,103,855. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.16. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

