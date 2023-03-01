Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,656,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 45,933 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.32% of Analog Devices worth $230,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,073,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,179,397,000 after purchasing an additional 429,519 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Analog Devices by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,547,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Analog Devices by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,839,000 after purchasing an additional 726,381 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $183.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,600,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $196.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.22 and a 200-day moving average of $161.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $987,599.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,101.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,640 shares of company stock worth $6,265,627. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

