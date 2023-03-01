Enzyme Price Hits $25.39 on Top Exchanges (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enzyme has a total market cap of $51.76 million and approximately $816,286.75 worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme token can now be bought for about $25.39 or 0.00107127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.30 or 0.00419846 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,576.93 or 0.28378809 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme’s launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.

Enzyme’s token is MLN and has a dual use: it enables access the MLN network, and is used to incentivise developers to build on Enzyme.”

Enzyme Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

