EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to Issue $0.83 Quarterly Dividend

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.825 per share by the energy exploration company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
EOG Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 41.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. EOG Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $13.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.
EOG Resources Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of EOG stock traded up $4.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,402. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.74. EOG Resources has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.
About EOG Resources
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
