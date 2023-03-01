EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to Issue $0.83 Quarterly Dividend

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.825 per share by the energy exploration company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

EOG Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 41.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. EOG Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $13.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $4.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,402. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.74. EOG Resources has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

