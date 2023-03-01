EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. EPAM Systems comprises approximately 1.1% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.46% of EPAM Systems worth $95,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPAM. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,747,000 after purchasing an additional 935,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $346,717,000 after buying an additional 393,786 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 624,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $226,336,000 after buying an additional 373,436 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,639,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAM traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $305.93. The stock had a trading volume of 127,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,802. The company’s fifty day moving average is $338.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.47. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $462.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $391.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

