Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 1,339,180 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,883,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339,180 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $110,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in KeyCorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 62,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 88,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 19.2% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in KeyCorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 252,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:KEY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.45. 11,105,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,870,050. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

See Also

