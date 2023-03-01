Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 54,672 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,672 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $67,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after buying an additional 880,430 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,481,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,379,000 after acquiring an additional 808,692 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,207,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,416,000 after purchasing an additional 506,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,286,000 after purchasing an additional 347,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.4% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,145,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WAL traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.16. 728,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.14. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $54.86 and a 12 month high of $93.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

