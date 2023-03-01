Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,257,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 503,972 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $101,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Fairholme Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.1% during the third quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 3,882,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,333,000 after acquiring an additional 290,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 202,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 63,488 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 85,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,316,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $707,019 over the last 90 days. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.62. 3,048,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,543,323. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

