Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $73.40 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,037 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Entergy worth $73,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,806,000 after acquiring an additional 37,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,537. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Entergy Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETR. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.47.

NYSE:ETR traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.65.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.41%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

