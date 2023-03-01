Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,263,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 359,459 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $80,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 26,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.66. 23,292,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,014,883. The company has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

