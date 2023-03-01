Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 121,665 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,665 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $61,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 118.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 69.3% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.19. 5,358,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,362,393. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $161.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

