Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,125 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.12% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $73,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,503,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $199.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. UBS Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

