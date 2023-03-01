Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Sold by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 289,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,550 shares during the quarter. Equinor ASA comprises about 2.6% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $9,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 137,650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

EQNR has been the subject of several research reports. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.63.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,816,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,115. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.51%.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

