Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CWAN)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clearwater Analytics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

CWAN opened at $17.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. Clearwater Analytics has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -430.25 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 174,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $3,439,966.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,501,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,273,756.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider Gayatri Raman sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $240,510.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,859.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 174,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $3,439,966.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,501,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,273,756.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 867,271 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,963 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,870,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,865,000 after acquiring an additional 908,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

