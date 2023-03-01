Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 1st (BTE, CEQP, IHRT, INTC, LEN, MRNA, MRVL, MU, QCOM, QRVO)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 1st:

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) was upgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO). Raymond James issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC). Raymond James issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

