Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 1st (BTE, CEQP, IHRT, INTC, LEN, MRNA, MRVL, MU, QCOM, QRVO)

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 1st:

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) was upgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO). Raymond James issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC). Raymond James issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

