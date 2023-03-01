Ergo Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $106.95 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $106.95 million and approximately $919,012.68 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.61 or 0.00006922 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,253.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.57 or 0.00406703 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014392 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00089668 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.03 or 0.00653806 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.97 or 0.00571830 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00177894 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 66,447,411 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

