Eschler Asset Management LLP Acquires New Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. XPEL accounts for 1.1% of Eschler Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in XPEL by 142.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 84,174 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 193.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 118.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 65.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in XPEL by 143.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $595,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 809,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,649,011.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $774,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 628,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,696,025.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $595,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 809,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,649,011.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,158 shares of company stock worth $6,491,202 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of XPEL to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of XPEL in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of XPEL stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.70. 255,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,092. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day moving average is $68.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.29. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $87.01.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

