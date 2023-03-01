Eschler Asset Management LLP Acquires New Stake in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000. Immunocore comprises approximately 2.1% of Eschler Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,451,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,953,000 after acquiring an additional 455,329 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 3rd quarter worth $4,490,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 3rd quarter worth $4,441,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 170,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 80,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 3rd quarter worth $3,398,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Immunocore Stock Down 1.5 %
IMCR stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.05. The company had a trading volume of 289,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.48. Immunocore Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $69.06.
Immunocore Company Profile
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.
