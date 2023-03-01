Eschler Asset Management LLP Buys 420,700 Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Eschler Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 893.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,700 shares during the quarter. Dada Nexus comprises approximately 4.9% of Eschler Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Eschler Asset Management LLP owned about 0.18% of Dada Nexus worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 72.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 93.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth about $77,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 82.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DADA traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,429,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,420. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.46. Dada Nexus Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

